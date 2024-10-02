Picasso’s $6.4 million ‘Dora Maar’ painting discovered in Pompeii junk dealer’s living room

In an extraordinary tale of chance, a painting that hung for decades in the modest living room of an Italian junk dealer has turned out to be an authentic work by one of the world’s most famous artists: Pablo Picasso.

Luigi Lo Rosso, a Pompeii resident who made a living dealing in discarded items, unknowingly harbored a fortune within his home for over fifty years, only recently learning of the painting’s true value.

The painting now confirmed as an original Picasso, is believed to be a ‘Portrait of Dora Maar,’ a depiction of Picasso’s muse and companion, Dora Maar, one of the pivotal figures in the artist’s life and career.

This revelation, after years of speculation, family debate, and expert analysis, is a remarkable story of how art can sometimes slip through the cracks, only to resurface as a treasure.

It all began in 1962 when Lo Rosso, then 24 years old, was tasked with clearing out the cellar of a villa in Capri. While rummaging through the clutter, he stumbled upon a rolled-up canvas featuring an image of a woman with a disheveled face.

While the signature “Picasso” was plainly visible in the upper left-hand corner, the name didn’t mean anything to Lo Rosso at the time. Unaware of its potential worth, he took the painting home and hung it in his living room, where it remained for half a century, largely unnoticed and unappreciated.

For years, the painting became a conversation piece in the family’s home, with its unusual shapes and asymmetrical design earning it the nickname “the gouge.” Lo Rosso and his family admired the artwork but dismissed the idea that it could be anything more than a quirky, decorative piece.

It wasn’t until the early 2000s, when Lo Rosso’s eldest son noticed a resemblance between the artwork in their living room and Picasso’s distinctive style, that the family began to question the origins of the painting.

At first, the notion of owning a Picasso seemed far-fetched, but the family’s curiosity grew. Eventually, they decided to seek expert opinion, leading to an in-depth investigation into the painting’s origins. Numerous analyses and consultations followed, with experts comparing the piece to other works by Picasso.

The initial results were promising. The painting appeared to be created between the 1940s and 1950s, and there was a growing hypothesis that it could indeed be one of Picasso’s portraits of Dora Maar.

Maar, a French poet and photographer, was Picasso’s muse and lover for nearly a decade, inspiring some of his most iconic works, including the famous ‘Weeping Woman’ series. The discovery of Lo Rosso’s painting sparked speculation that it could be a previously unknown portrait of Maar, further solidifying its historical and artistic significance.

Despite these promising findings, the path to official recognition of the painting has not been smooth. Shortly after the painting’s authenticity was first suggested, it was seized by authorities amid claims that it may have been stolen. However, the painting was soon returned to the Lo Rosso family, who continued their pursuit of verification.

One of the key challenges has been the refusal of the Picasso Foundation in Paris, managed by the artist’s sons, to recognize the work as genuine. Without the foundation’s endorsement, the painting’s value remained uncertain.

Nevertheless, the Lo Rosso family persisted, enlisting the help of the Arcadia Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting artistic heritage.

Luca Gentile Canal Marcante, President of the Arcadia Foundation, brought together a team of specialists to conduct further analyses. The breakthrough came in September when graphologist Cinzia Altieri, a consultant at the court in Milan, confirmed the authenticity of Picasso’s signature on the painting.

This confirmation marked a major victory for the Lo Rosso family and elevated the painting’s status as a verified Picasso original.

Now valued at six million euros, the ‘Portrait of Dora Maar’ could be worth as much as 12 million euros if it is officially recognized by the Picasso Foundation. However, for the Lo Rosso family, this newfound fortune is not something they are eager to cash in on.

“That painting is a piece of the Lo Rosso family of Pompeii and is not for sale,” said Andrea Lo Rosso, Luigi’s son. “We are only looking for an evaluation, but we are not selling it, because that was my father’s will, who is no longer with us.” Reflecting on the journey to authentication, Andrea added, “I am satisfied and happy with the recent recognition.”

For now, the painting remains safely stored in a vault in Milan, guarded not just for its immense value, but for the deep connection it holds to the family’s legacy. The story of Luigi Lo Rosso’s accidental discovery of a Picasso serves as a reminder that treasures can appear in the most unexpected places, waiting patiently to be uncovered.