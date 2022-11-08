More than 300 doctors representing diverse specialties took part in the annual conference and gala awards dinner of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) UK was held at the City Hall in Cardiff, Wales, between Friday (4) and Sunday (6).

BAPIO represents Indian-origin doctors working in the UK and there are an estimated 60,000 doctors of Indian origin who are employed in the National Health Service (NHS).

BAPIO Wales secretary Dr Hasmukh Shah BEM said in his welcome speech at the event, “The BAPIO conference this year brings us all together at a time of many challenges and opportunities. We come together against the backlash of dealing with the aftermath of the Covid pandemic; the emerging worldwide financial situation; the workforce challenges of our NHS and the increasing challenges of environmental sustainability; and its effects on health. The conference brings together the key themes and focuses on the contribution that our members are making to help solve these key issues.”

Dr Keshav Singhal MBE, chair of BAPIO Wales, said, “It was a privilege for Cardiff to host the National Conference which showcased many of Welsh achievements in health and social care like the Anti Racist Wales legislation and the presumed consent for organ donation.”

Dr Ramesh Mehta OBE, president of BAPIO, said, “BAPIO is recognised as an important partner in the healthcare sector and our opinion at the national level is respectfully acknowledged. This conference will debate important issues on healthcare in the United Kingdom.”