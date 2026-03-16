Oscars 2026 highlights: ‘One Battle After Another’ dominates with Best Picture and Best Director

Highlights:

One Battle After Another wins six awards including Best Picture and Best Director

Michael B. Jordan wins his first Best Actor Oscar for Sinners

Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress for Hamnet

Autumn Durald Arkapaw becomes the first woman to win Best Cinematography

The Academy Awards concluded with One Battle After Another winning the Best Picture award, marking the final result of a closely watched awards season.

The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Conan O’Brien. By the end of the night, One Battle After Another had emerged as the most awarded film of the ceremony, taking home six Oscars.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It also secured awards for Best Film Editing and the newly introduced Best Casting category.

Actor Sean Penn received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in the film.

The Best Director win marked a significant moment for Anderson, who had previously received multiple nominations for films including Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, and Licorice Pizza, but had not won the category before.

- Advertisement -

Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor for Sinners

The Best Actor award at the Academy Awards went to Michael B. Jordan for his role in Sinners.

The win marked the first Academy Award nomination and first Oscar victory of Jordan’s career.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, entered the ceremony with 16 nominations. This represented the highest number of nominations ever received by a single film at the Academy Awards.

Although the film did not win Best Picture, it secured several major awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography.

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the Best Cinematography Oscar for the film, becoming the first woman to receive the award in that category.

Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress for Hamnet

Irish actor Jessie Buckley won the Best Actress award for her role in Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao. The award represents Buckley’s first Academy Award win following an earlier nomination for The Lost Daughter. In the Best Supporting Actress category, Amy Madigan won the Oscar for her performance in Weapons.

Embed from Getty Images

Oscars 2026 international and animation winners

The ceremony also recognized international films and animation. Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier won Best International Feature Film for Sentimental Value.

In the animation category, Kpop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature. The film’s track Golden also won Best Original Song, becoming the first K-pop song to receive the Academy Award in that category.

Among technical awards, Avatar: Fire & Ash received the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Meanwhile, Frankenstein won awards for Production Design and Costume Design.

Oscars 2026 documentary awards and rare tie in short film category

In the documentary categories, Mr. Nobody Against Putin won Best Documentary Feature. The award for Best Documentary Short Film went to All the Empty Rooms.

The ceremony also featured a rare tie in the Best Live Action Short Film category. The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva shared the award.

The tie marked only the seventh time in the history of the Academy Awards that two films have shared the same category honor.