Radhe Shyam is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The period romantic film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, and thanks to the amazing posters, the movie has already created a good pre-release buzz.

Now, on Monday (30), on the festival of Krishna Janmashtami, the makers of the film have unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja.

The production house, UV Creations, took to Twitter to share the poster. They tweeted, “As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! ��� Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Well, it’s a beautiful poster and Pooja’s peacock feather gown surely grabs our attention in it.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam was slated to release on July this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers have now decided to release the film next year on the festival of Makar Sankranti (14th Jan 2022).

While making an announcement about the release date, T-Series had earlier tweeted, “New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! ������ #RadheShyam all set to release in a theatre near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022! Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja .”

Radhe Shyam is shot in Telugu and Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in other languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role.