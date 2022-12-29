As the year comes to an end, it’s time for holiday trips. While some travel for leisure, others travel for business or to escape the monotony of their lives. No matter what your reason for travelling, staying healthy remains should remain your top priority. Therefore, celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, through her Audible audiobook titled “Eating in the Age of Dieting,” can help you, as she reveals the top five tips for travelling in good health, News18 reports.

Top five tips for travelling in good health

Have a meal before you fly

“Eat a wholesome meal before you board the flight—irrespective of whether you are going home or away,” Rujuta said. She adds, help your gut! The nutritionist advises that before you choose your mode of transport from the airport, ensure you pick up yoghurt kefir, or home-set curd to revive your gut ecosystem, lest the journey or the travel stress will get to it. A natural source of vitamin B12 this will give you both the mental calm and the physical energy to find your way to take rest post the journey.

Keep yourself hydrated

“Drink up – but not the booze” warns Rujuta. Journeys are dehydrating and the last thing you want to do is something that further dehydrates you. But, not just booze, also say no to the colas and packaged colourful juices too Rujuta said.

Take a break & eat easy

Once you arrive at the destination of your vacation, Rujuta suggests to eat easy on reaching. Eat when you reach your destination, but also think of your sluggish intestines. Fresh fruit and vegetables cooked with proper spices and grains are easy to digest and will leave you feeling light.

Also, if you have plans to party during your vacation, Rujuta advises to go slow, especially at the speed with which you gulp down your food. If you are dehydrated, it may slow down your digestion. Eating less than usual but taking a longer time to do so is the best way to prevent digestion problems. It may take time to learn to eat slowly, but there’s a flat stomach, smooth motions and a glowing face at the end of it, she said.

Take a walk rather than using a lift or escalator

“Walk—and ditch the escalators and lifts on landing,” Rujuta said. She also adds, not only will you win some jealous stares, but your legs will thank you in the time to come. Sitting for long hours, could be dreadful for the legs.

Enjoy a hot shower

“Hot water bath—this is an Eastern hack for the world-weary.” Not everyone can meditate, but everyone can have a warm bath with hot water and crystals of salt. Ayurveda believes that salt belongs to the earth principle and can help one feel grounded,” suggests Rujuta.

Eating health while on vacation

When on vacation, eating away from home can interfere with your healthy eating habits. So, whether you find if you are hungry at the airport or tempted to eat fast food – you can be constantly faced with challenges to eat healthy.

Paige Macauley, North Carolina director of dietetics at CoreLife Novant Health suggests keeping your perspective.

She is reported to have said, “Nutrition doesn’t have to be perfect to be successful. Most of us aren’t going to lose weight while traveling. But we can at least try to keep things balanced.”

Macauley also encourages advises a change in outlook, from “I have to eat healthily” to “I get to eat healthily.”

She said, “Focusing on foods that make you feel your best can be a driving factor in developing that mindset. This is especially helpful when you’re traveling, because if you feel well, you’ll enjoy your vacation so much more.”

“One of the best things people can do for themselves is to take time to eat, to sit down and enjoy meals rather than skipping them or eating on the go,” Macauley said.

Eating mindfully and slowly really allows you to fully enjoy new dishes and local flavours. “I also encourage folks to consider what they need to feel satisfied,” she said. “Do you really need the whole banana split? Or would one scoop of ice cream be enough?”

Ideas for healthy portable snacks

Hard-boiled eggs

Low-fat yogurt with granola or fruit

Celery or sliced apples spread with peanut butter

Dried fruit, like raisins, cranberries, bananas, apples, apricot

Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, etc.

Fresh fruit (bananas, grapes, strawberries, and oranges)

Sliced veggies (baby carrots, cauliflower florets, bell peppers)

Small containers of almond butter, hummus, or guacamole for dipping

Protein bars, shakes or packets of protein-powder you can mix into water or milk