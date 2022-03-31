Last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Chhorii (2021), actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday started filming for her upcoming Hindi film Selfiee.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Selfiee is the official remake of the successful Malayalam-language film Driving License (2019) and also stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty in lead roles. Bharuccha joined the sets of the film in Bhopal.

Selfiee reunites the actress with director Raj A Mehta, with whom she had worked on the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. The film marks the second collaboration between Bharuccha and Kumar after their upcoming feature Ram Setu.

“I am super excited to be a part of the Selfiee cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir and that too right after Ram Setu, which makes it even more special. Of course, my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Daastaans with, is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day every day! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride,” the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bharuccha said she is also looking forward to working with Hashmi and Penty on the film.

The original Malayalam film was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his license. The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selfiee is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.