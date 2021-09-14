Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in a horror film titled Chhorii, and on Tuesday (14), the makers announced that the film will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Nushrratt took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. She shared a motion poster of the movie and wrote, “The new face of horror is coming to haunt us! #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November only on @PrimeVideoIN.”

Directed by Vishai Furia, Chhorii is the remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi which was also directed by Furia.

This will be Nushrratt’s second film which will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Last year, her movie Chhalaang had premiered on the digital platform.

Talking about Chhorii, Nushrratt had earlier told a daily, “I haven’t ever done a role where I’m responsible for every emotion in the film. I have to scare the viewers, make them emotional, and laugh too. The film revolves around this one person stuck in a situation. But I’m excited to be the makers’ first choice.”

Chhorii will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November this year.

Apart from Chhorii, Nushrratt will be seen in movies like Hurdang and Ram Setu. The former also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, in the latter Nushrratt will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.