Nottinghamshire Police have made an appeal to help them track a teenage girl who has reportedly gone missing in Aspley. Officers have expressed concern over the safety of Minky Desor Verma who was last seen around 11.30 pm on Saturday (5), NottinghamshireLive has reported. The police asked the public to contact them on 101 if they located her anywhere.

The 13-year-old girl is of medium build and around five-feet-and-four-inches tall with black hair which is usually tied up, the police said. They said Minky was last seen wearing white trainers and a red tracksuit when she was last spotted.

