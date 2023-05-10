A chicken tikka curry, topped with a 24 carat gold leaf in celebration of King Charles’s coronation, is supposedly the world’s most expensive curry at over £2,000.

Made by Saffron restaurant in Northampton, the dish also has been infused with expensive spices.

Owner Naz Islam says it’s “fit for a king” with a customers having to fork out £2,023 for it.

He said a special delivery was arranged to Buckingham Palace so that King Charles had the chance to taste it himself.

“We have sourced the very finest ingredients from around the world to produce a curry that is fit for a King,” said Islam.

“We will be using 10g of Asian saffron in the dish, one of the most expensive spices you can buy. Edible gold leaf will top the dish to give it an extra regal feel.

“The price tag might be prohibitive unless you live in a palace but for any royalists with deep pockets this is the perfect way to show your support for our new King and Queen.”