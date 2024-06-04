25.8 C
Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan warns against rush to commercialize longevity research

By: Shelbin MS

Venki Ramakrishnan

Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan has cautioned that the rush to commercialize longevity research is outpacing scientific understanding, driven by “hype and anxiety” over increasing human lifespans.

Speaking at the Hay Festival in Wales, Ramakrishnan, a former president of the Royal Society, highlighted that while scientists are beginning to unravel the complexities of aging, significant investments from billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel are pushing the industry ahead of solid scientific grounding.

Ramakrishnan’s comments came during the launch of his new book, Why We Die, which explores the biological mechanisms of aging and potential lifespan extensions.

He expressed concern that the commercial drive in the anti-aging industry could skew the focus and incentives of scientific research.

“The hype and anxiety about aging are pushing the commercial aspects in a direction that is running well ahead of science,” Ramakrishnan, who won the 2009 Nobel Prize in chemistry, remarked.

Ramakrishnan stressed the need for a methodical approach: “We should let science proceed, let people find out what it is about young blood that’s causing the effect, what are the factors, what are they doing, and then gradually, we might be, in the future, able to use some of that information.”

The anti-aging industry is already valued at $30 billion and is projected to grow to $45 billion by 2031, according to InsightAce Analytics. Tech entrepreneurs have significantly contributed to this market’s development.

Thiel was an early investor in Unity Biotechnology, which develops drugs targeting aging cells, and Bezos invested in Altos Labs, a biotech company focusing on cellular rejuvenation, in 2021.

According to Ramakrishnan, the influx of private funding could lead to research that prioritizes quick results and profitable returns over thorough scientific investigation.

“We need to do the research first and not take that initial finding and go straight into the marketplace and just start selling something,” he advised.

