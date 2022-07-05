v

If you wished to see actor Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man yet again, here is a great piece of news for you! Former Disney and Marvel Studios attorney Paul Sarker has said that if the actor wants, he can reprise Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man 3 without any legal roadblocks.

Garfield recently appeared in Marvel and Sony Pictures’ much-publicized multiverse blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he reprised his role as Peter Parker for the first time since the latter studio’s The Amazing Spider-Man films. He starred alongside fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Since then, speculations are rife if Garfield could return once again for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Sharing his thoughts, Sarker told a publication, Anything’s possible from a legal standpoint. That doesn’t mean it’s possible from a business or creative standpoint, but legally as lawyers, we often respond to the direction and requests of business and creative teams. I know Sony has the exclusive rights to Spider-Man. In theory, if Andrew Garfield wanted to be part of this franchise moving forward, in Amazing Spider-Man 3, and there was a budget for it… Legally, the sides could work out whatever paperwork needed to be done to make that happen.”

However, he went on to add that Garfield may not want to return as he is planning to take a break from acting. “But I think, from a creative point of view, Andrew Garfield may not want to do it. I think he’s gone on record saying he’s gonna take a break from acting, he may not be in the area creatively where he wants to be making Amazing Spider-Man 3. But I think, if all the other factors were pointing that way, legally there’d be a way to get it done,” Sarker added.

Garfield was most recently seen in Hulu’s Under the Banner of Heaven. He essayed the character of Jeb Pyre in the crime series. After the show hit the airwaves, the actor announced he is taking a break from acting to “recalibrate”.

