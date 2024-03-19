No clues? TV detective Shivaji Satam encourages South Asians to take advantage of free blood pressure checks at the pharmacy

TV detective Shivaji Satam is supporting a new campaign to encourage South Asians aged 40 and over to take up free blood pressure checks at their local participating pharmacy. The award-winning star of ‘CID’ is famous for solving crimes, but Shivaji highlights that high blood pressure can be a ‘silent killer’ that often leaves no clues:

“High blood pressure can be really serious. If left untreated it could increase your risk of a fatal heart attack or stroke. High blood pressure usually has no symptoms and the only way to know if you’ve got it is to get a blood pressure check.”

As a community, we are very aware that we’re prone to high blood pressure, but this doesn’t always translate into us keeping on top of it. A recent survey commissioned by NHS England found that over 3 in 5 (62%) of South Asians thought that their blood pressure was ‘normal’, which could be stopping people from getting checked. Under half (47%) of South Asian respondents said they would have a blood pressure check to see if they had high blood pressure, with a similar proportion (46%) thinking that they would experience symptoms if they actually had high blood pressure. In fact, it usually presents with no symptoms.[1]

Shivaji is familiar with this pattern in his friends and family:

“People think you can tell if you have high blood pressure, but there are often no obvious clues to follow and there is a lot of misinformation about. For example, even if you don’t eat much salt, you’re not overweight and you have no family history of high blood pressure – you may still have high blood pressure yourself. The only way to find out is to get it checked, which can be done at your local pharmacy for free, in privacy, without needing to book an appointment.”

Millions of people could be living with high blood pressure without knowing, but now it is easy to find out, as your local pharmacy offers free blood pressure checks. You can walk into a participating pharmacy and ask for one with no appointment needed, so you can easily fit it into your day or combine it with a quick trip to the shops.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Sir Chris Whitty further presses the importance of getting your blood pressure checked: “High blood pressure usually has no symptoms but can lead to serious health consequences such as a fatal heart attack, a stroke, kidney disease and vascular dementia. The only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to get a simple, non-invasive blood pressure test. Even if you are diagnosed, the good news is that it’s usually easily treatable. Getting your blood pressure checked at a local pharmacy is free, quick and you don’t even need an appointment, so please go for a check today – it could save your life.”

The free checks are available if you are aged 40 or over, live in England and haven’t had a recent diagnosis of high blood pressure, or a check in the last six months. Shivaji urges that we each make a commitment today to take control of our health, with a little help from our local pharmacist, and get checked:

“Find out where to get your free blood pressure check, and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Together we can create a healthier and happier community.”

Find a pharmacy that offers free blood pressure checks near you by searching “pharmacy blood pressure check” or visiting the NHS website here.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Notes to editors

Further information

High blood pressure is one of the largest known risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which causes one in four deaths in England – around one death every four minutes[2]

All adults should have a check at least once every five years but are eligible for a free check at any time provided that they have not been diagnosed with high blood pressure or had a check in the last 6 months.

The ’Get Your Blood Pressure Checked’ drive supports the ambitions of the NHS Long Term Plan, which focuses on tackling health inequalities and the prevention of ill health and aims to prevent 150,000 strokes, heart attacks and dementia over the course of 10 years by raising awareness and diagnosis of high blood pressure. With CVD-related healthcare costs alone in England amounting to an estimated £7.4 billion per year, and annual costs to the wider economy being an estimated £15.8 billion, this new initiative could save millions of lives and pounds. [3]

The latest drive is part of a national NHS campaign, including new advertising encouraging people eligible to come forward for a free blood pressure test at their local pharmacy, without the need to book in advance. This includes TV, video on demand (VOD), outdoor posters, social media and multicultural community TV.

Facts and stats

Risk factors

It’s not always clear what causes high blood pressure, but there are things that can increase your risk.[4] You might be more at risk if you:

are over 65 years old

are overweight

do not do enough exercise

drink too much alcohol

drink too much coffee (or other caffeine-based drinks)

eat too much salt and do not eat enough fruit and vegetables

smoke

have a lot of stress

have a relative with high blood pressure

are from Black African or Black Caribbean communities

live in a deprived area

Diagnosis and treatment

If you are diagnosed with high blood pressure, the good news is there are things you can do to reverse it and help stop serious consequences in the future.

High blood pressure can be easily reversed either with medication and/or lifestyle changes. Some lifestyle changes will lower your blood pressure in a matter of weeks, while others may take longer.

Try to:

cut your salt intake to less than 6g (0.2oz) a day, which is about a teaspoonful

eat a low-fat, balanced diet – including plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables

be active

cut down on alcohol

lose weight

drink less caffeine

stop smoking

You can read tips to help with those lifestyle changes or download free NHS apps to lose weight, quit smoking, get active or drink less on the Better Health section of the NHS website.

Research methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,109 consumers across England aged 40 and over. The data has been weighted to be nationally representative based on age, gender and region. The data was collected between 12.02.2024 and 19.02.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

[1] The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,109 consumers across England aged 40+, The data has been weighted to be nationally representative based on age, gender and region. The data was collected between 12.02.2024 and 19.02.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.