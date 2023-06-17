Nitin Ganatra, who played postman Masood Ahmed in EastEnders until 2019 and then started helping out in his family’s newsagents in-between acting jobs, is set to be part of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year Celebrities vs. Kids Special, which will broadcast on 21 June at 8PM to mark Access All Arts Week.

The special, presented by Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell, will see six celebrity artists produce portraits of three celebrated sitters. The celebrity artists include Nitin Ganatra, Anita Mangan (Illustrator), Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (Interior designer/television personality), Toyah Wilcox (Musician), Leigh Francis aka Keith Lemon (Comedian), and Gemma Cairney (Television presenter). Joining them in the iconic sitter’s seats are Konnie Huq (Television presenter), Lee Ridley aka Lost Voice Guy (Comedian) and Chi-chi Nwanoku from Chineke! Orchestra (Musician).

Nitin said “The experience was both stressful and joyful. I have watched the show for years, never believing I would actually be on it one day. Goes to show you have to be careful what you wish for! Having said that, I didn’t sleep for days before or after the event. I worked solidly all day forgetting to go to the loo, drink water or stretch my legs. When everyone went off to lunch, I ate at my workstation and carried on painting. I worked harder than I have ever done. Why? Because it was public and being televised and I felt under pressure. Extreme pressure to do something … special. I think I did a very good likeness of Lost Voice Guy, working from a photo I took from my iPad. I tried to capture his smile and twinkling eyes. He thought I made him look ‘evil’ and one of the judges said it reminded them of Jack Nicholson in The Shining….! I painted what I saw…. What can I say.

All in all, I realised that painting is the skill of balancing the discipline of craft and the spontaneity that letting go can bring. I also realised that much shit is talked when discussing artwork. It can be elitist, classist, racist and bullshit…However, that wasn’t the case here. I just need to get used to talking about my work without being embarrassed. I have to get comfortable with this new adventure. But I think Lost Voice Guy’s Mum liked the painting so I gave it her as gift. Always lessons to be learned. Glad I was asked to be on the show and I am proud of what I achieved.”

The 10th series of Portrait Artist of the Year will air later this year.