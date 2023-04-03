The ‘India in Fashion’ exhibition launch at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a star-studded affair, featuring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, alongside Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Penelope Cruz, all paying homage to the rich textiles and craftsmanship of India.

The NMACC, located in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, was officially inaugurated on Friday (31), with the fashion exhibit opening on the second day of the inaugural gala on Saturday.

Several high-profile personalities from the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan with their children Suhana and Aryan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and veteran actor Rekha, graced the event with their presence.

The exhibition showcases the intricate influence that traditional Indian attire, textiles, and craftsmanship have had on the global fashion scene since the 18th century. It features a range of Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Touted as India’s first exhibition of its kind, the show delves into the origins and evolution of the contemporary Indian fashion industry. The launch event witnessed a star-studded international presence, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas, along with “Spider-Man” co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz, and musician Anoushka Shankar. Zendaya and Gigi both donned sarees for the occasion.

The launch also featured lively performances by Varun Dhawan, who was joined by Gigi for a brief dance number, as well as Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna. While Ranveer and Varun invited Shah Rukh Khan to join them on stage for a performance of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from his latest blockbuster “Pathaan,” Rashmika called upon Alia Bhatt to dance to the Oscar-winning track “Naatu Naatu” from her film “RRR.”

Curated by Hamish Bowles, global editor-at-large for Vogue and editor-in-chief of The World of Interiors, the “India in Fashion” exhibition is designed by Patrick Kinmonth with Rooshad Shroff. It showcases the works of pioneering Indian designers, including Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre, Anuradha Vakil, Manish Arora, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sanjay Garg, and Tarun Tahiliani.

The exhibit also features iconic designs by international fashion legends such as Christian Dior, Cristobal Balenciaga, Elsa Schiaparelli, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, Jean-Philippe Worth, Mainbocher, and Yves Saint Laurent. Additionally, an insightful audio guide experience is available for guests, and children under seven, senior citizens, and fashion and art school students can enter for free.

Tickets for the exhibition are available for purchase on the venue’s website.

(With inputs from PTI)