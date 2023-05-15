Actresses Nimrat Kaur and Sonali Kulkarni are set to star in the upcoming thriller drama show School of Lies. Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared the first poster of the series which she captioned, “Growing up with lies, secrets and chaos! #Firstlook #HotstarSpecials #SchoolOfLies Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar!!”

Helmed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the show also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jitendra Joshi, Vir Pachisia, Shakti Anand, Mohan Kapur, Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha, and Aalekh Kapoor among others.

The official release date of the show is still awaited.

School of Lies will be streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school RISE, and the subsequent domino effect it causes as the truth is only as complex, as simple.

Meanwhile, Nimrat will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s upcoming courtroom drama film Section 84 opposite legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Banerjee.

Apart from that she will be next seen in Happy Teachers Day which is a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director, Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film marks Nimrat’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production.