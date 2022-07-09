Nimrat Kaur was most recently seen in Maddock Films and Jio Studios’ Dasvi, which had a direct-to-digital premiere on Netflix, skipping theatrical release. The actress received a positive response from critics and audiences for her power-packed performance in the film.

The actress recently opened up about her weight loss journey after filming Dasvi, which she described as “painful”. Kaur had to gain 15 kg for her part in the film.

“My weight loss journey after Dasvi was challenging because I ended up injuring my calf muscle. I got a calf tear; it is called tennis leg and it is extremely painful. It took me around four months to heal. I am still recovering. This slow process taught me to be patient,” she said.

The actress went on to add that she has developed “tremendous respect” for her body now. “I have developed tremendous respect for my body now. I listen to it very carefully and understand what it needs. I am not back to my usual fitness routine yet. This phase has taught me to not take anything for granted,” she added.

Kaur also spoke about ageism in the industry and how age tagging is so common not only in showbiz but in society in general.

“There is always a lot of age tagging. Either you are too old or too young to be doing this or that. Age is genuinely just a number. Some of the wisest people I know are really young at heart, and the liveliest, most energetic people are at a perceivably old age. Whether it is a man or woman, age is a very jaded way of looking at a person. I strongly believe that ageism is extremely outdated and unfashionable,” she concludes.

