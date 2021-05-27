Nidhhi Agerwal tried everything within her means to help people in need during the first outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India in 2020. But this time around, the actress wanted to pull out all the stops to lend her helping hand to as many affected people as possible.

Apart from amplifying calls for beds on her social media accounts, Agerwal is setting up a website where people in dire need of help can register their requests and her team will reach out to them as soon as possible.

“The second wave is more serious than the first wave, and it hit me only when so many of my close family members tested positive in the last couple of months. I was the only one in my family who didn’t contract the virus, and it was very hard for me, especially since I couldn’t be in the same room as them and care for them. The difficult part was when I was coordinating for beds, oxygen, and medicines. There were so many posts on social media, but to call and check in trying times like that was very difficult. That’s when it struck me how the situation would be for others, who are struggling to even meet their basic needs,” she says.

She goes on to add, “There’s no point of me being famous and having a voice if I can’t use that voice to help others. I feel it’s my responsibility, as an actress and as an individual, to do whatever I can in a crisis like this. So, I decided to come up with a website, Distribute Love, where people can register their needs, and our team will reach out to them immediately.”

Apart from having two teams in Chennai and Hyderabad each, the actress has also tied up with a few charitable organisations for the same. “I chose Chennai and Hyderabad because I do a lot of work in Tamil and Telugu films and I know quite a lot of people here. These teams comprise young social workers and digital guys who have connections across the country. Plus, these organisations have been lending a helping hand for years and are very good at what they do. This way, it becomes easier for us to extend help to people across the country,” she adds.

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal has three projects in the pipeline. These include Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Telugu and two untitled films in Tamil and Telugu each.

