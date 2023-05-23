In a recent interview, popstar Nick Jonas opened up about his interfaith marriage to actress Priyanka Chopra and how she taught him ‘inspiring facets of Hinduism’. The 30-year-old also said that he would be raising his daughter Malti Marie Jonas with both, the Hindu and Biblical principles.

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 after knowing each other for two years and welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in 2022.

“I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God but God has taken many different shapes than what I just read in one book now. And marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is so inspiring. We are raising a child who is gonna have elements of Biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith,” Nick said during his latest appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Sharing his experience of being a father, Nick had earlier told Variety, “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for (Malti Marie) and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

When Malti was born, the couple shared a joint statement on social media that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)”.

