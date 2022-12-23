Saju Chelavalel, accused of murdering his wife, a National Health Service (NHS) nurse and her two children under seven, reportedly choked them to death, The Sun reported.

The accused has appeared in court.

Chelavalel has been charged with the killings of Anju Ashok, 35, and the two kids — Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four.

According to The Sun report, forensic post-mortem examinations at Leicester Royal Infirmary found the victims had died of asphyxiation.

The murders reportedly took place on December 15 at the accused person’s home in Petherton Court, Kettering, Northamptonshire.

The 52-year-old Chelavalel was remanded back in custody after appearing at Northampton Crown and County Court via video-linking on Wednesday (21).

The man was seen wearing grey prison-issue clothes.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due at the same court on March 24 next year.

India’s On Manorama publication reported citing Anju’s mother Krishnamma that Chelavalel used to abuse Anju and she has witnessed such instances in the past.

She also said that she feared for her daughter’s life when the couple lived in Saudi Arabia.

While Anju belonged to Vaikom in Kottayam district of southern Indian state of Kerala, Chelavalel hails from Kombanpara in the Padiyoor panchayat of Kannur district of the same state.

Anju and the kids were found with serious injuries at their home by the police and the cops informed the woman’s family.