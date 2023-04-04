England has rolled out a spring campaign to vaccinate its most vulnerable population against Covid-19 as infections have increased to their highest level this year.

Some five million people, including those aged 75 and more as well as anyone having a weakened immune system, are eligible for the jab, the NHS said.

The vaccination drive began on Monday (3) with people living in care homes accorded priority. Other eligible people can book the jab on the National Booking Service or NHS App from Wednesday (5) for the first appointments commencing on April 17.

There will be around 3,000 vaccination sites with the majority of appointments being delivered in communities by pharmacies and GPs. The drive, which can include the Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi/GSK jabs, will continue till June 30.

The virus “is still circulating widely and older people are still at greatest risk of more severe illness and being hospitalised”, the UK Health Security Agency said.

Government data showed 27,583 people tested positive for Covid and 6,307 patients were hospitalised in England in the week to March 27.

Steve Russell, the NHS director of vaccinations and screening, said, “As a society, we are learning to live with Covid but for many, it is still a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalisation, and so it is still really important that those at greatest risk come forward and boost their protection in the coming weeks.

“There are still around 8,000 people in hospital with covid according to the latest data, and the NHS has now treated more than one million covid inpatients since the pandemic began.

“So if you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, please come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine this spring so you can enjoy summer with peace of mind.”