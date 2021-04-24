According to reports, the next shooting schedule of celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan has been postponed to June. The previous schedule of the magnum-opus concluded in March, and the team was looking at beginning the next schedule in May.

However, the rising cases of coronavirus in all states across India have thrown all plans into a total disarray, it seems. The makers have now decided to wait for more than a month and commence the next schedule in June as cases are expected to decline by then.

There were reports that Mani Ratnam was planning to shoot the next schedule in several northern states, including Madhya Pradesh. But since all northern states are worst affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the plan has been dropped. The team has decided to change the location and shoot in Chennai and Hyderabad instead.

If reports are to be believed, preparations for the next schedule are going on in full swing and the art department is busy building a huge set at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. Before heading to Hyderabad, Mani Ratnam will shoot some minor portions in Chennai. 70% shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical period drama based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film boasts of an impressive star cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Trisha in principal roles. It reunites Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with the master storyteller after Raavan (2010).

Apart from helming Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratman is also co-producing the high-profile film. He is bankrolling the project under Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. Academy Award-winner AR Rahman is composing music for the film.

