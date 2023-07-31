Arrested woman in Wimbledon school crash rebailed

The Metropolitan Police has rebailed a 46-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with a car crash at a Wimbledon school on July 6, the BBC reported.

The crash resulted in the tragic deaths of two eight-year-old girls, Selena Lau, and Nuria Sajjad after a Land Rover Defender crashed into The Study Preparatory School premises while an end-of-term party was taking place.

Several other people, including a seven-month-old girl, were injured and taken to the hospital, but have since been discharged.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is now bailed until September while the investigation continues.

The tragic loss of Selena and Nuria has deeply impacted their families and the community.

Selena was remembered as an “intelligent and cheeky girl” who was beloved by everyone around her, while Nuria was described as the “light of our lives,” embodying joy, kindness, and generosity.

The private girls’ school where the accident occurred is located approximately a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which was hosting the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament at the time.

Ian Hewitt, the club’s chair, personally visited the scene to express his “heartfelt sympathies” to all those affected by the devastating incident.