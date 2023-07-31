14.7 C
London
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
HEADLINE STORY

Akshata Murty tops Tatler’s list for Britain’s best dressed

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

In Tatler magazine’s list of Britain’s best-dressed personalities, Akshata Murty, wife of Rishi Sunak, secured the top spot and was compared to Jackie Kennedy-Onassis.

The 43-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer stood out among esteemed names like the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and actor Bill Nighy, The Daily Mail reported.

Tatler’s style editor, Chandler Tregaskes, praised her fashion choices and said her stream of “It” ensembles rival those of Jackie Kennedy.

He described her style as a modern-day, diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show.

Murty, who hails from a wealthy Indian family, attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles and launched her fashion label, Akshata Designs.

Her fashion choices drew significant attention during key events, like her appearance at the G7 summit in Japan, where she made a stylish statement in a pink top and green trousers accompanying her husband.

During the coronation in May, Murty greeted US first lady Jill Biden at No10, wearing an ankle-length blue and white dress adorned with mosaic patterning on the arms.

Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, secured the second position on the list and is celebrated as the epitome of fabulousness.

Following closely in third place is Caroline Primrose, Lady Dalmeny, renowned for her regal fashion sense.

The top-10 list also featured model Sarah Rose Hanbury, tailor Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, socialite Olivia Buckingham, opera singer Danielle de Niese, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, versatile actor Bill Nighy, and talented jewellery designer Sabine Getty.

The September issue of Tatler is set to showcase these best-dressed personalities, exciting fashion enthusiasts and inspiring fashion lovers across the country with their remarkable fashion choices and trends.

