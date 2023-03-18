Michael Bracewell will miss New Zealand’s one-day international series against Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday (18), after he was signed by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore to replace Will Jacks.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra will take Bracewell’s spot in the New Zealand squad for the three-match series, which begins on March 25 and ends on March 31, the same day the 2023 IPL season kicks off.

“Michael’s been a key contributor to our white ball teams since making his debut last year,” coach Gary Stead said. “With a World Cup in India this year it’s great to have players getting more experience in those conditions.”

Bracewell is the latest addition to the list of New Zealand players who will be released early after the current test series ends on March 21, including Kane Williamson (Gujarat Titans), Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings).

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will leave the squad after the first ODI.

Bracewell joins Bangalore at his base auction price of $121,000, a third of the price that the franchise had paid for England’s Jacks, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

(Reuters)