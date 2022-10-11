New York city mayor Eric Adams has performed the iconic hand gesture of actor Allu Arjun from his recent blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Adams attended an event organized by the Telugu community in the city where he interacted with the people and also celebrated the festival of Batukamma with them.

In a recent video shared on Twitter, the mayor was seen performing the hand gesture with two guests.

“Thank you @NYCMayor for Showing Your Love towards Our Indian Film #Pushpa ❤️ ! Special Thanks and Congratulations to our @anusuyakhasba gaaru and #mangli for making the event grand Successful Video By : @NYCMayorsOffice @alluarjun • #Anasuya • #AlluArjun @PushpaMovie,” on fan wrote on Twitter.

Soon after the film’s release in December last year, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise became an instant hit among the fans.

Apart from the captivating drama, the songs of the film also turned out to be blockbuster.

Shooting for its sequel has started and the film is expected to hit theteres later next year or early 2024.