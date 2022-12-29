The recent easing of eligibility criteria for students to secure skilled worker visas in the UK is in line with the country’s goal of attracting the brightest global talent, a top immigration specialist has said.

Britain’s new rules state that an applicant is not required to hold a degree-level qualification to apply for a skilled worker visa.

Students getting a job offer from a Home Office-approved employer can now apply to switch from student visas to skilled worker visas without having to complete their degrees.

The previous rules stipulating a degree-level qualification for applicants even if they had skills and experience through other means, had posed an ‘unnecessary hurdle’, said Yash Dubal, director at the London-based visa and immigration specialist AY&J Solicitors.

He described the change as a positive step that would help the UK attract and retain highly skilled talent as it would provide “greater flexibility and opportunities” for overseas students.

“Overall, this change is a welcome development for international students in the UK, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the economy and society,” the Mint quoted Dubal as saying.

The easing of the criteria also means skilled worker visas have become more accessible to a wider range of individuals who can drive innovation and contribute to the UK economy.

Several businesses have lobbied with the government to facilitate immigration to the UK to address the shortage of workforce in Britain which the country has been experiencing since Brexit.

According to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the net migration into Britain went up to 504,000 in the year to June 2022.

As pressure mounted on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government to control the UK’s borders more effectively, experts warned that any reduction in the number of foreign students coming to the country would adversely impact its universities.