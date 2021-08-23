Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii was all set to release in June last year, but due to the pandemic the film was postponed. Later, the makers decided to release the film in April this year, however due to the second wave of Covid-19, theatres in India were once again shut.

Now, the makers have announced its new release date. The film will be hitting the big screens on 10th September 2021.

Kangana took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. She posted, “The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres.”

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii is a multi-lingual film and it will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The trailer of the film was released in March this year, and it had received a great response.

Well, while announcing the new release date, the makers have shared a new poster, and we can see that they have now added an extra ‘i’ at the end of the title.

Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree. It is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.