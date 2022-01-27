Talented actor Ali Fazal is presently in news for his forthcoming Hollywood mystery thriller film Death On The Nile.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film also stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

After dropping each character’s poster recently, the makers have now shared a brand-new promo, showing Fazal’s character Andrew who is also the cousin of Linnet Ridgeway, played by his Furious 7 co-star, Gal Gadot. He has been tagged as a ‘slippery fish’ making him quite a probable suspect for the murder that has taken place on the ship.

From what it looks like, Death On The Nile would be an interesting watch for the Indian audience, especially Fazal’s fans as his character in the film definitely seems to be onto something!

And now that he has partnered with Gal Gadot in the film, we can safely say that some ‘wonders’ could easily be expected out of this on-screen collaboration! Well, guess only time will tell us that. All we can say is that here is a ‘fish’ that we would certainly not want slipping away from our hands!

Death On The Nile is based on a novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. It is a follow-up to Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 film Murder On The Orient Express which, like Death On The Nile, is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel.

Death On The Nile is set to enter cinemas worldwide on 11th February.

