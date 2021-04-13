Today, in India, there are many festivals being celebrated, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Navratri and others. So, the makers of Radhe Shyam decided to treat the fans of Prabhas with a poster on these festivals.

Prabhas took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote, “One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak.”

Well, the poster features Prabhas and his smile in it will surely steal your hearts. While Prabhas is known for being an action star, in Radhe Shyam we will get to see him as a lover boy and we must say that the actor is looking dapper as Vikramaditya.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role, and Bhagyashree plays a pivotal role in the film.

Radhe Shyam is slated to release on 30th July 2021. It’s a multi-lingual film and it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The teaser of Radhe Shyam was released on 14th February 2021 and it had received a great response.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has two other big projects lined-up, Adipurush and Salaar. The actor is simultaneously shooting for both the movies. Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, and Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Prabhas in Salaar.