Producers Guild of America has chosen Mindy Kaling to honour her with the Norman Lear Achievement Award. The awards show is slated to take place in February next year.

Confirming the same, PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line said in a statement, “Comedy can break boundaries and push culture forward; Mindy Kaling’s immense contributions to the television comedy landscape are prime examples of this truth.”

“It is her work producing series from diverse female perspectives that is reshaping the industry. From The Mindy Project to Never Have I Ever to The Sex Lives of College Girls, Kaling has proven just how much audiences have been craving funny, relatable stories about characters we have rarely seen as television protagonists.”

In addition to The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, and The Sex Lives of College Girls, Mindy Kaling has a few more hugely successful shows to her credit. She first came to the limelight when she joined the globally popular series The Office as one of the writers at the age of 24. She was the only woman on the eight-person team. She would go on to write, produce, and direct episodes, earning Emmy nominations for her incredible work.

Thanking the Producers Guild of America for the honour, Kaling said in a statement, “To be included in this prestigious group of past recipients is humbling, and I’m so grateful to the Producers Guild for this recognition.”

The 34th Producers Guild Awards are scheduled to be held on February 25 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

On the work front, Mindy Kaling has collaborated with Amazon Studios on an adaptation of the book Hana Khan Carries On, written by Uzma Jalaluddin. The film is a Muslim spin on Ernst Lubitsch’s classic film The Shop Around the Corner.

