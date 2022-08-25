Acclaimed author Jamila Gavin has quite comprehensively shown that she can write stories featuring younger protagonists well during a distinguished writing career and co­ntinues that trend with her latest bo­ok, set during the second world war.

The author takes inspiration from real life people in history, most notably spy princess Noor Inayat Khan, and imagines a story of them becoming firm friends before the outbreak of the second world war.

Then she charts their respective journeys into the belly of a destructive war and different paths each of them takes, while remaining bonded by friendship.

Different angles of the war are lit up with experiences of the women, including Noor Inayat Khan becoming a resistance hero before being betrayed.

Although this is in essence aimed at younger readers, Never Forget You is a beautifully brave book, which is nearly 500 pages long, and is one that will connect with all ages.

While younger readers will connect with the engaging female protagonists, their friendship, coming of age and adventure element, older readers will enjoy the vivid portrayal of history from unique perspectives.

The author balances the lighter elements with the brutal realities of an unforgiving conflict.

Not surprisingly, the sensitively written book is bursting with emotion and leaves a lasting impact. A really nice touch are poems that pepper pages and interesting facts throughout the book.

It is also a great remembrance and tribute to important people in history, who are slowly being forgotten.

The length may initially deter some people, but this is a deeply immersive, easy read that draws you in and takes you on fascinating journeys, while making you learn lessons along the way.

Don’t be surprised if this marvellously multi-layered book by a great author wins multiple awards because it really is a stunning read.