By:Mohnish Singh

 

Mira Nair’s 1991 romantic drama Mississippi Masala has created quite a ripple on social media more than 30 years after hitting theatres.

Starring Sarita Choudhry as Mira in her first film role as the rebellious daughter of fiercely proud Indian immigrants living in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Denzel Washington as heartbroken carpet cleaner Demetrius, the film tells an interracial love story between an Indian woman and an African man.

The film talks about various issues during its course, including displacement. Its blend of themes has led a film enthusiast to talk about its magic on Twitter, including the chemistry between the leading pair, Mina and Demetrius. And now many Twitter users feel that Mississippi Masala is the hottest film ever made.

Mississippi Masala was made a part of The Criterion Collection on May 24, 2022.

