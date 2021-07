After Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu, Ajeeb Daastaans, Ray, and Feels Like Ishq, now, Netflix has announced its new anthology titled Navarasa. It’s a Tamil language anthology created by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Netflix South India took to Twitter to make an announcement about the release date of Navarasa. It will start streaming on 6th August.

They tweeted, “Makkale, ungaloda superstars ellarum kadha solla varanga! #Navarasa from 6th August! #ManiSir @JayendrasPOV @Suriya_offl @VijaySethuOffl @Actor_Siddharth @thearvindswami @nambiarbejoy @menongautham @karthicknaren_M @karthiksubbaraj @priyadarshandir.”

Navarasa means nine emotions and in the anthology there will be nine segments directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, Priyadarshan, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth and Rathindran R. Prasad.

The anthology features some big names from South film industry like Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Suriya, Atharvaa, Yogi Babu, Arvind Swami, Bobby Simha, Aditi Balan and others.

The first song from Navarasa titled Thooriga was released on Monday. Think Music India took to Twitter to share the song.

They tweeted, “All hearts for #Thooriga Lyric video OUT NOW https://youtu.be/mz1Bey6KjsQ A @Suriya_offl – @menongautham – @singer_karthik @madhankarky Special #GuitarKambiMeleNindru @Netflix_INSouth #ManiSir @JayendrasPOV #PrayagaMartin @aditi1231 @APIFilms @Wideanglecr #Navarasa from 6 Aug.”