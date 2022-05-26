Netflix’s Stranger Things, which premiered its first season in 2016, has attained a cult status in no time. It is one of the most-watched TV series on the streaming platform and has fans in every nook and corner of the world. After the humongous success of the previous three seasons, Netflix is about to premiere the fourth season of the show in a couple of hours from now. Since the series is hugely popular in India as well, the streamer has a surprise in store for the Indian fans. Netflix has teamed up with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja to give a magical turn to the opening theme of the series.

The music maestro has come up with a new rendition of the opening theme of the series in a music video. He has added a new charm to the track with his unique orchestration style and ability to use melodies across genres.

The music video released by Netflix showcases classic Stranger Things elements and features Ilaiyaraaja himself as he is seen battling the rift through his powerful tunes.

Netflix India shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA’S VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN! Stranger Things is coming soon in Tamil and Telugu (sic).”

Stranger Things S4 has nine episodes. Volume 1 starts streaming on May 27, 2022. There are going to be seven episodes in Volume 1. The rest of the two episodes will be a part of Volume 2, which will premiere on July 1, 2022.

Season 3 concluded with the end of the Starcourt Mall battle, the Mind Flayer banished, Hopper kidnapped by the Russians, and the fate of Hawkins still linked to the Upside Down. The story in Season 4 picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. While Elle and the Byers are in California in order to keep themselves safe, the rest of the gang is in Indiana, trying to navigate the complexities of high school. As everyone tries to move forward in life, an even more terrifying supernatural nemesis arises to bring their world upside down.

Nearly all the stars from Season 3 return to reprise their roles in Stranger Things S4, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder.

