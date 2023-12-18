Netflix renews 7 K-dramas for 2024

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of some of its most successful titles.

While the audience eagerly waits for such much-anticipated sequels as Stranger Things Season 5 and Bridgerton Season 3 and 4, the streaming giant has now announced an amazing lineup of 7 K-drama series releasing next year in 2024.

These include: All of Us are Dead Season 2, Squid Game 2, Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2, Hellbound Season 2, Signal 2, Weak Hero Class 2, and Sweet Home 3. Let’s know more about them:

All of Us Are Dead Season 2

The second season of the critically acclaimed zombie post-apocalyptic K-drama will hit Netflix in 2024. “If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies,” the makers said about the upcoming season.

Squid Game 2

Squid Game, which prides itself on being the most-watched non-English TV show on the streaming platform to date, is expected to return with Season 2 around Christmas 2024. Director Hwang Dong Hyuk will explore a separate story and the season will bring a fresh batch of contestants.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2

Extraordinary Attorney Woo was one of the most popular K-dramas of 2022. On August 17, 2022, president Lee Sang-baek of AStory, the production company for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, first confirmed that the drama would be renewed for a second season. Season 2 premieres in 2024.

Hellbound Season 2

Based on the production timeline for Season 1 – which was filmed from August 2020 to January 2021, before being released in November 2021 – the second season of Hellbound might only be released in the second half of 2024.

Signal 2

The 2016 K-drama which attracted audiences with its walkie-talkie-wielding detectives also returns with a season 2 in 2024. Writer Kim Eun Hee has dropped a hint: Season 2 is a possibility in 2024. Although the show is yet to gate a release date, the second season is definitely in the making.

Weak Hero Class 2

The first installment of the series debuted on the streaming platform Wavve in 2022 and received immense success worldwide. Weak Hero‘s production team is now set to put Season 2 on Netflix. With Weak Hero Class Season 1 available on Wavve and Weak Hero Class Season 2 available on Netflix, this is an unconventional release strategy. Park Ji-hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min-Young, Yoo Soo-Bin, Bae Nara, Lee Min-Jae, and Lee Jun-Young are among the cast members revealed by Netflix.

Sweet Home 3

Despite a lukewarm response to Sweet Home 2, a new installment of the K-drama is in the offing. Sweet Home Season 3 is headed to Netflix in the summer of 2024. Viewers can anticipate the new season’s release to fall within the timeframe of June 20, 2024, to September 22, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!