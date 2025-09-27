Neil K Anand sentenced to 14 years for $2.4 Million healthcare fraud

Highlights:

Neil K Anand received a 14-year prison sentence for orchestrating healthcare fraud and illegal drug distribution.

The scheme involved $2.4 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and private insurers.

Over 20,800 oxycodone tablets were prescribed to just nine patients.

Anand attempted to conceal $1.2 million of illicit proceeds through a relative’s account. - Advertisement -

The court ordered $2 million in restitution and forfeiture in addition to the prison sentence.

Indian-origin doctor Neil K Anand, 48, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for orchestrating a large-scale health care fraud scheme, illegally distributing opioids, and laundering over $1.2 million to conceal the proceeds of his crimes. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the sentencing in a statement released on September 23, 2025.

In addition to his prison sentence, Neil K Anand was ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution and forfeit an additional $2 million. The case highlights the federal authorities’ efforts to crack down on medical professionals involved in healthcare fraud and the illegal distribution of controlled substances.

Background on Neil K Anand’s Healthcare Fraud

According to the DOJ, Neil K Anand was convicted in April 2025 for conspiring to submit false claims to Medicare, the US Office of Personnel Management’s health plans, Independence Blue Cross, and Anthem. Prosecutors stated that he systematically defrauded these insurers of more than $2.4 million through medically unnecessary prescriptions.

Anand owned in-house pharmacies and distributed “Goody Bags” containing prescription drugs that patients did not require. The DOJ explained that these bags were designed to encourage patients to accept drugs that were unnecessary for their treatment.

Illegal Distribution of Oxycodone

A key aspect of Neil K Anand’s criminal activities was the illegal distribution of oxycodone. Federal prosecutors revealed that unlicensed medical interns wrote prescriptions on blank forms pre-signed by Anand. These prescriptions were then filled at his in-house pharmacies.

The DOJ stated, “He prescribed more than 20,800 oxycodone tablets to just nine patients.” This figure demonstrates the scale of the illegal distribution and underscores the risk to patient safety. The court found that Anand’s actions went far beyond standard medical practice and constituted deliberate criminal behavior.

Attempt to Conceal Illicit Proceeds

When authorities began investigating, Neil K Anand tried to hide the proceeds of his fraud. He transferred approximately $1.2 million into a relative’s account to avoid detection. This money laundering effort added additional charges against him, including conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, money laundering, and unlawful monetary transactions.

In total, Anand was convicted on multiple counts:

Conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud

Three counts of health care fraud

One count of money laundering

Four counts of unlawful monetary transactions

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

Court Orders Restitution and Forfeiture

Alongside his prison sentence, Neil K Anand was ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution and to forfeit an additional $2 million. The court emphasized that the financial penalties were meant to recoup losses to the government and private insurers defrauded by Anand’s actions.

The sentencing serves as a warning to other healthcare providers that fraudulent billing and illegal drug distribution carry severe consequences under federal law.