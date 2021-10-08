October 29 is going to be a very busy day for binge watchers as there are many interesting films and series that are all set to premiere on that day on multiple digital platforms.

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 29th October. Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood is slated to start streaming on the same day, and now, it has been announced that Neha Sharma’s Aafat-E-Ishq will also premiere on Zee5 on 29th October.

Sharma took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. She tweeted, “It’s finally time to bring this labour of love to you guys. ��� Love mein hai risk, aa rahi hai #AafatEIshq. Premiering 29th October on #ZEE5. #IshqWillKill @Officialneha @dasnamit @IlaArun2 @[email protected] #DeepakDobriyal @amit_sial @ZEE5India.”

Aafat-E-Ishq is the Indian adaptation of the Hungarian film Liza, the Fox-Fairy. It is directed by Indrajit Nattoji and apart from Sharma, it also features Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, Namit Das, and Ila Arun.

Talking about other projects of Sharma, the actress will be seen in the second season of the series Illegal. The first season of the show had received a good response and Sharma’s performance in it was appreciated.

She also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra in her kitty. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.