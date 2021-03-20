Neha Dhupia will next be seen in A Thursday which also stars Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao. Neha has kickstarted the shooting of the film, and today, the makers unveiled her first look and revealed that she will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie.

RSVP Movies took to Instagram to unveil her look. They posted, “There’s a new cop in town, @nehadhupia as ACP Alvarez in #AThursday. Let the investigation begin! ������‍✈️��� @behzu #RonnieScrewvala @premnathrajagopalan @bluemonkey_film @alobo2112 @pashanjal @hasanainhooda.”

A Thursday is being directed by Behzad Khambata, and the shooting of the film kickstarted a few days ago.

While announcing about the starting the shoot RSVP Movies had posted, “Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP @yamigautam @nehadhupia #DimpleKapadia @atulkulkarni_official @mayasarao @behzu #RonnieScrewvala @premnathrajagopalan @bluemonkey_film @alobo2112 @pashanjal @hasanainhooda.”

A Thursday is being made for an OTT release. However, it is not yet announced on which OTT platform the movie will stream. The movie is said to be a psychological thriller, and Yami will be seen portraying the character of a playschool teacher who on a Thursday takes 16 children hostage.