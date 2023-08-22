25.6 C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Neeraj Pandey signs creative deal with Netflix, announces second season of ‘Khakee’

By: Shelbin MS

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has joined hands with Netflix for a creative partnership, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Following the success of last year’s show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Netflix, and Pandey’s Friday Storytellers LLP, the digital content production arm of Friday Filmworks, will collaborate on multiple projects across films and series.

The second season of the Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary-starrer Khakee will be the first series out of the deal.

Pandey, founder of Friday Filmworks, said he is looking forward to bringing out more local stories from the heartland of India to the global audience through this partnership.

“Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible and I’m confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally.

“I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of Khakee-The Bihar Chapter. This propels us to work harder,” the filmmaker, known for movies such as A WednesdayBabySpecial 26, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, vice-president – content, Netflix India, said, through their partnership with Pandey they are pushing themselves creatively.

“Partnering with a visionary filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey helps us to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring defining entertainment to our audiences. With his unique style and ability to bring captivating narratives to screens, I’m looking forward to seeing what future fan favourites we can create together. The second season of Khakee is the first chapter of this thrilling partnership, and there’s much more excitement to come,” Shergill said.

Shelbin MS

