Neena Gupta has been in the industry for the past 39 years. She has been a part of films as well Television shows, and has given some remarkable performances.

Now, the veteran actress written her autobiography named Sach Kahun Toh, and it will hit the stands on 14th June 2021. Neena Gupta took to Twitter to inform everyone about it.

She tweeted a video and wrote, “Sach Kahun Toh || My Autobiography So excited to announce the release of my autobiography SACH KAHUN TOH next month. Pre-order your copy today by clicking on the link in my profile.”

In the video, Neena Gupta has explained how to pre-order the book and has stated, “Namaste! Last year, in the lockdown, I wrote my book, my autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. I thought in these difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, when we are sad, when we are anxious, maybe my book will help you tide some of the tough days.”

The book will be published by Penguin Random House India. In a statement, the publishers have stated, “She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood.

“Sach Kahun Toh is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, detailing her life’s many choices, her battles against stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be,” the publisher added.

Talking about Neena Gupta’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like 83, Goodbye and Dial 100. She was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson which release on Netflix.