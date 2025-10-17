Neelam Gill shines on Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway as only Indian model

Highlights:

Neelam Gill walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the second consecutive year.

She was the only Indian face in the 2025 show, representing South Asian beauty.

Her outfit included a blush pink lingerie set with a sheer skirt and subtle shimmer.

The runway show featured a diverse cast, including a pregnant model, athletes, and models of different body types. - Advertisement -

The event was held in New York with full-scale production and live performances.

British Indian model Neelam Gill returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2025, making a notable impact as the only Indian model in the line-up. The show took place in New York and featured the brand’s signature production values, including live performances, dramatic staging, and a highly choreographed runway. Despite the glitz, it was Neelam Gill’s presence that highlighted South Asian representation on one of fashion’s most visible stages.

Neelam Gill Walks the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Runway

This marked the second consecutive year that Neelam Gill walked for Victoria’s Secret, reinforcing her growing international recognition. She wore a blush pink lingerie set paired with a sheer, floaty skirt that trailed behind her, a style described as ethereal and graceful. Unlike previous years’ looks, this outfit emphasized elegance rather than the iconic angel wings. The bottoms had a subtle shimmer, adding texture to the overall ensemble while keeping the focus on the model herself.

“On the surface, it feels almost minimal—a single model representing a large demographic—but in the specific context of the Victoria’s Secret runway, it is significant,” industry commentators noted. For Gill, who has previously spoken about the lack of representation she experienced while growing up, her position on the runway serves as both a personal and cultural milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sukti🐥 (@suktiverse)

The Significance of Neelam Gill’s Presence

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret show made a conscious effort to highlight diversity, but Neelam Gill stood out as the sole Indian model among a large, international cast. Her presence is more than a statistic; it represents a breakthrough for South Asian representation in global fashion. “This isn’t about a headcount. It’s about her, specifically her, standing in a spot that was off-limits for so long,” the coverage emphasized.

Gill’s inclusion reflects a growing awareness within the fashion industry about representation and inclusivity. By walking the runway, she serves as a role model for aspiring South Asian models who have historically seen few faces that resemble their own in high-profile fashion events.

The Look: Blush Pink and Sheer Elegance

Neelam Gill’s outfit differed from her icy blue look from last year, offering a softer, more romantic aesthetic. The lingerie set, combined with a sheer skirt, created a flowing, sophisticated silhouette. The look was understated compared to some of the other showpieces but drew attention for its elegance and refinement. Fashion critics noted that the ensemble aligned with Victoria’s Secret’s evolving approach, emphasizing sophistication and individuality over traditional spectacle.

Victoria’s Secret 2025: A Diverse Line-Up

The 2025 show included several notable moments of diversity. Jasmine Tookes walked the runway nine months pregnant, making headlines for her appearance. The Hadid sisters also participated, alongside models of varying body types, athletes, and other performers. The production aimed to highlight a broader spectrum of beauty, moving beyond the traditional norms associated with the brand.

In this context, Neelam Gill’s role gains added significance. As the only Indian model in the line-up, she not only represented her own identity but also brought visibility to South Asian beauty on one of the world’s most prominent fashion stages.