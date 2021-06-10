In the South film industry, there’s a trend that on an actor’s birthday, a new film is announced or a poster of a film is unveiled. Today, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 61st birthday, so the actor’s new film has been announced.

It’s an untitled film so the makers are calling it #NBK107. It will be the actor’s 107th movie. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Gopichandh Malineni.

Malineni took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. He tweeted, “Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu…eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live.. #NBK107 @MythriOfficial @MusicThaman #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

The announcement video is quite good, and it looks like the movie will be a treat for NBK’s fans. The music of the film will be composed by Thaman S, and the background score in the announcement video is damn good.

Nandamuri Balakrishna also has a film titled Akhanda lined up, and yesterday, the makers of the movie have unveiled a new poster featuring the actor. They tweeted, “Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu A very Happy Birthday. Here’s #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for #HBDBalakrishna #HappyBirthdayBalakrishna #BoyapatiSrinu @ItsMePragya @actorsrikanth @IamJagguBhai @MusicThaman #MiryalaRavinderReddy @dwarakacreation.”

Talking about Gopichandh Malineni, the filmmaker’s last release was Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack which released earlier this year. The movie had received a great response at the box office.