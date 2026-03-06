Nayanthara buys $3.8 million luxury duplex in Chennai’s Poes Garden

Highlights:

Nayanthara purchased a luxury duplex apartment worth about $3.8 million in Poes Garden, Chennai.

The Nayanthara property covers 14,369 sq ft across two floors in the Legacy residential project.

Nayanthara owns 90 percent of the property, while Vigneshwar Sivakolundu holds a 10 percent stake.

The apartment purchased by Nayanthara includes eight covered parking spaces.

Nayanthara joins a neighborhood that includes residents such as Rajinikanth and the late J. Jayalalithaa.

South Indian actor Nayanthara has purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s Poes Garden area, adding another high-value property to her real estate portfolio. The Nayanthara property purchase was completed jointly with her husband, filmmaker Vigneshwar Sivakolundu.

The Nayanthara duplex apartment was bought for ₹31.5 crore, which is approximately $3.8 million, according to property registration documents. The residence is located in the Legacy residential project in the Teynampet area of Chennai, one of the city’s established upscale locations.

The Nayanthara property in Poes Garden spans the fourth and fifth floors of the building and forms a large duplex residence designed for premium urban living. The purchase places Nayanthara among several high-profile residents who own homes in the same neighborhood.

Details of the Nayanthara duplex property in Poes Garden

Property records accessed by Zapkey show that the Nayanthara duplex apartment has a super built-up area of approximately 14,369 square feet. In addition to the residential space, the property also includes an undivided land share of about 5,308 square feet.

Based on the total transaction value, the price of the Nayanthara property works out to roughly ₹21,946 per square foot, which is about $264 per square foot.

The sale deed for the Nayanthara apartment was officially registered on December 15, 2025. The seller listed in the transaction is Landmark Metro Projects Private Limited, a real estate developer associated with the Legacy project.

Ownership of the Nayanthara Poes Garden property is divided between the couple. According to the registration records, Nayanthara holds a 90 percent share, while Vigneshwar Sivakolundu owns the remaining 10 percent stake.

The luxury apartment purchased by Nayanthara also includes eight reserved covered parking spaces located in the building’s stilt parking area. Parking availability is considered an important feature in high-end residential developments in major Indian cities.

Why Poes Garden remains a preferred address for celebrities like Nayanthara

The Nayanthara property purchase in Poes Garden highlights the continued demand for homes in one of Chennai’s most exclusive residential neighborhoods.

Poes Garden has historically been associated with prominent personalities in Tamil Nadu’s film and political circles. The locality is known for being home to legendary actor Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa’s residence in the area contributed to the national recognition of the neighborhood.

The purchase by Nayanthara adds another well-known figure to the list of property owners in the locality. Real estate experts often describe Poes Garden as one of Chennai’s most prestigious addresses because of its limited housing supply and long-standing reputation.

Nayanthara real estate portfolio across India

The Nayanthara real estate portfolio already includes several high-value properties across different Indian cities. Reports indicate that Nayanthara owns homes in Chennai, Hyderabad, and parts of Kerala, reflecting a diversified property investment strategy.

Her ancestral home in Kerala has often been described as one of the most luxurious private residences in the region. In addition, Nayanthara is believed to own two houses in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area, with each property reportedly valued at around ₹15 crore (approximately $1.8 million).

The purchase of the Nayanthara duplex apartment in Poes Garden further expands her property holdings and reinforces her presence in Chennai, which remains one of the key centers of the South Indian film industry.

Chennai property market growth behind deals like Nayanthara’s purchase

The Nayanthara property deal reflects broader trends in Chennai’s residential real estate market. According to a report by Knight Frank India, average residential property prices in Chennai increased by about 7 percent year-over-year in 2025.

The report states that the average residential property price in the city reached around ₹5,135 per square foot, which is roughly $62 per square foot.

Industry analysts attribute this growth to multiple factors, including strong housing demand linked to employment opportunities in the city’s expanding IT sector and global capability centers.

Improved infrastructure projects and expanding metro connectivity have also made several parts of Chennai more accessible for homebuyers.

Despite rising demand, Chennai is often described as one of India’s more stable residential property markets, where price increases are largely supported by actual housing demand rather than speculative investment.

The Nayanthara luxury duplex purchase in Poes Garden reflects this trend, with high-value transactions continuing to occur in established neighborhoods known for exclusivity and limited housing supply.