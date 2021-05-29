Versatile Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been cast to play a pivotal role in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s next production venture Heropanti 2. As the title aptly suggests, the film is the sequel to the superhit action entertainer Heropanti (2014) which launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. Shroff headlines the sequel as well with Tara Sutaria joining him as his love interest.

Heropanti 2 reunites Siddiqui and Shroff after Munna Michael (2016), which also featured debutante Nidhhi Agerwal. The film went before cameras in April in Mumbai and the team wrapped up the first shooting schedule before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped India, bringing all shooting activities to a grinding halt once again.

The team is set to kick-start the second schedule as soon as there is relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state of Maharashtra. Siddiqui will join the sets during its second schedule. According to reports, he plays the antagonist in the much-awaited film.

Heropanti 2 is an Ahmed Khan directorial. Khan has previously directed Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020). He has roped in Oscar-winner AR Rahman to score music, while seasoned songwriter Mehboob will pen the lyrics. The film is poised for its theatrical release on December 3, 2021.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several other interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen playing lead characters in such upcoming films as Sangeen, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Bole Chudiyan. All these films are expected to hit the big screen in 2021.

Tags: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria, Ahmed Khan