Sabbir Khan, who has directed films like Kambakkht Ishq, Heropanti, Baaghi, Munna Michael, and Nikamma (yet to release), is now all set for his next movie titled Adbhut. The thriller will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra.

Siddiqui took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. Along with a teaser of the film, he tweeted, “The #ADBHUT journey begins ! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with Director @sabbir24x7 Looking forward to this @DianaPenty @shreya_dhan13 & @rohanvmehra #FilmingBegins #AdbhutTheFilm @vivekkrishnani @SonyPicsIndia @sonypicsfilmsin @SabbirKhanFilms.”

Well, the teaser is interesting, and Siddiqui is damn good. Penty, Dhanwanthary and Mehra are also a part of the teaser, and they leave a mark. One thing that grabs our attention the most is the background score used in it.

Adbhut will be Siddiqui and Khan’s second film together. They two have earlier worked together in Munna Michael.

Apart from Adbhut, Siddiqui has many films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sangeen, No Land’s Man, and Heropanti 2.

Adbhut will be Mehra’s second film. He had made his debut with the 2018 release Baazaar which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.