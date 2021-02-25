A couple of media outlets recently reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was set to play the lead antagonist in Tamil superstar Vijay’s next film, which Nelson Dilip Kumar is set to direct.

However, Siddiqui has denied being a part of the untitled film. The award-winning actor says that he is done playing dark negative roles for now and there is no truth to the rumours of him taking on a villainous role in Vijay’s film.

The actor goes on to add that watching a slew of films from all around the world during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown made his realise that there is so much more to explore as an actor.

“There is so much to learn from every actor. During the lockdown, I watched films from all over the world. Every film, every performance has something to teach me. There are so many different platforms for acting from stage to street plays to cinema. I don’t admire actors. I admire performances,” he adds.

Siddiqui, who had multiple releases on streaming media platforms in 2020, says, “I saw this Hong Kong film In The Mood For Love (2020). And I was blown away by Tony Leung’s performance. I thought Michal Keaton was mind-blowing in Birdman (2014). But my favourite performance is Leonard di Caprio in Wolf Of Wall Street (2013). He played the character as wildly as possible not bothering about pitch and rhythm. I like that sense of unpredictability in the performance.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has three films in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Then there is a thriller film called Sangeen. The actor will soon start shooting for his next Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

