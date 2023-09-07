Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap-starrer ‘Haddi’ premieres on ZEE5 Global

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited revenge drama Haddi premiered on Thursday on ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content.

Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the hard-hitting noir revenge drama also features Anurag Kashyap in the lead role along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in prominent roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios.

Set against the backdrop of modern ruins in NCR, Gurgaon, and Noida, the film takes audiences on a vindictive ride, delving into the life of Haddi, a transgender — portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—who comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and climbs up to the top of the criminal food chain to avenge his family who was wronged by a mighty powerful gangster turned politician played by Anurag Kashyap. Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, ‘Haddi’ presents a gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “In my head, I never thought that I am playing the role of a transgender. I always approached it as portraying a female character, as every transgender woman aspires to be a complete woman. Prior to filming, I stayed with the transgender communities and understood their desire to embrace womanhood. This experience taught me a valuable lesson that rather than playing the role directly, I should embody a female character. I prepared diligently, knowing it would be challenging as it involved two to three hours of makeup, followed by switching to another character on the same day.”

Anurag Kashyap said, “I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make Haddi what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front-row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. Haddi is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense, and unlike anything you have ever seen before. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognizable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi on ZEE5 Global, and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama”.

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma said, “Haddi circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal’s psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of the society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that ‘Haddi’ exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our audience on ZEE5 Global.”

Ila Arun said, “With an interesting storyline, a detailed script, and an engaging plot, Haddi is a different and a special kind of revenge drama film portraying the community of transgenders. The role of Revati Maa was very special as she is an important character in the film. Accidentally, I am also the only female artist in the film. When you watch Haddi, it depicts gang war, emotions, the truth about life and reality, power structure, and how the corrupt society is encashing the weaknesses of transgenders and their fight for rights. I hope that the fans watch and love Haddi different”.

Haddi streams exclusively on ZEE5 Global from 7th September 2023.