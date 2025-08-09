Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil’s Lula strengthen ties amid US tariff pressures

Highlights:

Narendra Modi and Lula discuss boosting India-Brazil trade amid US tariff hikes.

US imposes 50% tariffs on Indian and Brazilian goods from August 28, 2025.

Trade goal: $20 billion annually by 2030.

Lula to visit India in early 2026 - Advertisement -

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have recently engaged in discussions aimed at deepening bilateral relations. This move comes as both countries face significant trade challenges due to the United States’ increased tariffs. The dialogue between Narendra Modi and Lula signals a potential strategic realignment as India seeks to navigate growing economic and geopolitical pressures.

Narendra Modi Addresses US Tariffs Impacting India and Brazil

The US administration under President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on Indian and Brazilian exports. Specifically, tariffs on Indian goods are set to rise to 50 percent starting August 28, 2025. This punitive measure is primarily linked to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil, which the US argues undermines sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Brazil is similarly affected, facing 50 percent tariffs on many products amid political tensions related to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. These tariff hikes place India and Brazil among the highest tariffed trading partners of the US, with rates exceeding those applied to other large economies such as China and Vietnam.

The consequences of these tariffs are significant. Analysts estimate that Indian and Brazilian exports to the US could decline by 40 to 50 percent due to the higher costs imposed by these duties. Both countries have publicly condemned the tariffs as unfair and damaging to their economic interests. Indian officials stress that oil imports from Russia are dictated by global supply chain dynamics and national energy security needs.

Narendra Modi and Lula Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Trade

During their recent phone call, Narendra Modi and President Lula emphasized their commitment to expanding trade ties between India and Brazil. Current trade between the two countries stands at approximately $12 billion annually, with an ambitious goal to increase this to over $20 billion by 2030.

The leaders also explored ways to leverage regional trade frameworks. Discussions included expanding commerce through the South American Mercosur bloc via preferential trade agreements, which could facilitate smoother trade flows and reduce tariffs within member countries.

Moreover, Narendra Modi and Lula agreed to boost cooperation in digital payment systems and virtual financial platforms. This area is critical as both nations seek to modernize their financial infrastructure and promote cross-border economic integration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Narendra Modi’s Role in BRICS Coordination

In addition to bilateral relations, Lula expressed intentions to engage the BRICS grouping—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—in a coordinated response to the US tariffs. This multilateral approach underlines a shared interest among these emerging economies in resisting unilateral protectionist measures and promoting a fairer global trading system.

Narendra Modi’s involvement in this collective effort reflects India’s increasing focus on strengthening partnerships within BRICS to balance growing economic pressures from Western countries.

Geopolitical Implications: Narendra Modi’s Strategic Balancing Act

The discussions between Narendra Modi and Lula also carry broader geopolitical significance. India’s outreach to Brazil and the wider BRICS community suggests a strategic recalibration amid rising tensions with the United States.

At the same time, Narendra Modi is preparing for his first visit to China in over seven years, highlighting a diplomatic balancing act between two major powers. This visit is expected to be crucial for managing regional stability and securing India’s interests in Asia.

This shift indicates that under Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is actively diversifying its global alliances. The goal is to reduce reliance on any single partner and strengthen cooperative frameworks that can cushion against economic challenges such as the US tariff offensive.

Looking Ahead: Narendra Modi and Lula’s State Visit in 2026

President Lula has confirmed plans for a state visit to India in early 2026. This visit is expected to further solidify India-Brazil relations and provide a platform to advance cooperation in trade, technology, and strategic areas.

For Narendra Modi, the visit offers an opportunity to reinforce India’s role on the global stage by deepening ties with important partners in South America and enhancing multilateral cooperation through forums like BRICS.