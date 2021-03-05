Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, and in his death case, Narcotics Control Bureau was involved due to the drug angle in it. Now, today, according to PTI, Narcotics Control Bureau has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Mumbai.

PTI tweeted about it, “Narcotics Control Bureau files chargesheet before special court in Mumbai in drugs-related case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year.”

According to another news agency, ANI the chargesheet is more than 12000 pages hard copy and 50,000 pages in digital format.

ANI had tweeted, “Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau to file charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput related drug case in Special NDPS court today. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and others are accused in the case. Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau files charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput related drug case in Special NDPS court. Chargesheet names 33 accused & statements of 200 witnesses. More than 12,000 pages in hard copy &about 50,000 pages in digital format submitted in court today: NCB.”

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau for consuming drugs. The actress is currently out on the bail.

Rhea will next be seen in the film Chehre, and a few days ago, the release date of the film was announced, and a poster was unveiled. However, Rhea has not been featured on the poster.