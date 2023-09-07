30.9 C
Entertainment

Naomi Campbell says backlash over her PrettyLittleThing collab is because she’s black

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Supermodel Naomi Campbell attracted a star-studded crowd to her runway show in New York to showcase her collaboration with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing Tuesday night.

For those not in the know, Campbell announced her partnership with PLT back in July. While her fans went gaga over her collaboration with the UK-based fast-fashion retailer, there were many who expressed their criticism, saying that the model was “putting her reputation” at risk by doing a campaign for the brand which usually imitates designer looks at a lower price.

Addressing the backlash, the 53-year-old said in a recent interview that fashion should not ever discriminate. She revealed the reason of her deal with PLT and this is because of owner Umar Kamani, who design her own clothes.

“I understand people’s criticism. I understand what people are going to say, but I took it from a standpoint of getting to know the audience of the younger generation and being able to share my platform,” she said. “There are so many other fast fashion brands out there – do people say anything about other models when they work with them?” she continued.

The supermodel further added, “Do they say anything when other Caucasian models have worked with fast-fashion brands and done collaborations? They’ve said not a word. They’ve praised them. So why are they coming for me?”

Meanwhile, the exclusive collection was designed by the veteran supermodel herself alongside rising designers, Nigeria-based Victor Anate and Jamaica-bred, New York-based Edvin Thompson. Priced between £10 to £150 and available in sizes 0-26, the nearly-70-piece range comprises dresses, blazers, trousers, tops, sheer bodysuits, jumpsuits, outerwear, footwear, and accessories in standard and plus sizes.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

